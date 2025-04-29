Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

Cadillac are set to reveal a key part of their Formula 1 future this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

The General Motors-backed team will make their debut in F1 next season, although there's been relatively little in terms of details of what that team will look like race to race.

That's expected to change somewhat this weekend, with their colour scheme set to be unveiled at the first race of the season in their own country, according to Formula1.it.

As with Audi's scheme reveal, an FIA show car will be used to demonstrate the livery, ahead of the team's debut with Graeme Lowdon as their team principal in 2026.

Cadillac still searching for F1 drivers

Cadillac's driver lineup is still to be decided, with the team preferring to add a veteran and an American driver as a combination, although it's unclear who that American would be.

The assumption when the team was unveiled was that they would attempt to bring Colton Herta over from IndyCar if and when he performs well enough this season to earn his FIA superlicence.

There are now some doubts about that, with senior figures in the team now admitting that they may have to hold off on their plans to have an American driver in order to bring in someone who can compete at the top level in the sport.

The team could conceivably bring in a young driver with some F1 experience instead, with Zhou Guanyu's name being mentioned for a drive alongside somebody like Sergio Perez.

