close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

Cadillac are set to reveal a key part of their Formula 1 future this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

The General Motors-backed team will make their debut in F1 next season, although there's been relatively little in terms of details of what that team will look like race to race.

That's expected to change somewhat this weekend, with their colour scheme set to be unveiled at the first race of the season in their own country, according to Formula1.it.

As with Audi's scheme reveal, an FIA show car will be used to demonstrate the livery, ahead of the team's debut with Graeme Lowdon as their team principal in 2026.

Cadillac still searching for F1 drivers

Cadillac's driver lineup is still to be decided, with the team preferring to add a veteran and an American driver as a combination, although it's unclear who that American would be.

The assumption when the team was unveiled was that they would attempt to bring Colton Herta over from IndyCar if and when he performs well enough this season to earn his FIA superlicence.

There are now some doubts about that, with senior figures in the team now admitting that they may have to hold off on their plans to have an American driver in order to bring in someone who can compete at the top level in the sport.

The team could conceivably bring in a young driver with some F1 experience instead, with Zhou Guanyu's name being mentioned for a drive alongside somebody like Sergio Perez.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap

Related

Audi Miami Grand Prix Cadillac General Motors Graeme Lowdon
FIA announce NEW F1 engine supplier with big name shaking up grid
FIA News

FIA announce NEW F1 engine supplier with big name shaking up grid

  • April 23, 2025 17:58
Cadillac F1 team principal shares 2026 driver lineup update
Latest F1 News

Cadillac F1 team principal shares 2026 driver lineup update

  • April 17, 2025 21:57

Latest News

Cadillac

Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend

  • 22 minutes ago
F1 Social

Daniel Ricciardo is back, like you've never seen him before

  • 1 hour ago
F1 on TV

How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream

  • 2 hours ago
Racing Superstars

Jos Verstappen extends lead over son Max in STUNNING victory

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Honda boss issues Max Verstappen transfer hopes

  • Today 18:59
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

  • Today 17:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x