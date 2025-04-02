close global

Popular Ferrari F1 driver opens up on surprise Cadillac links

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu has opened up on rumours linking him with one of the two seats at Cadillac next year.

The Chinese driver is managed by Graeme Lowdon, who will be the team principal of the newly-created American team, with some suggestions that their connection will give Zhou a leg up on the seat.

The team have announced their intention to bring in a Formula 1 veteran alongside an as-yet unidentified American driver, with Sergio Perez also reportedly in the mix.

There aren't a great number of seats expected to be available on the grid for 2026, but the addition of Cadillac will provide a way back into the sport for one of several drivers who were axed at the end of last season.

Will Zhou Guanyu drive for Cadillac?

Speaking to the media, Zhou – who drove for Sauber last season and remained popular with F1 fans before being replaced by rookie Gabriel Bortoleto – said: “I’m really happy, of course, that Graeme is the principal of Cadillac.

“But that doesn't mean I'm definitely linked with the team because, at the end of the day, the overall decision is taken by different people.”

He continued: "I'm just doing my thing with Ferrari and trying to focus on the job here, and when there's a chance, I'm always going to be fully committed to it.

“My ultimate goal is to be back on the grid but I think it’s nice to have a season, after a very difficult and strange season, to take a step down. A lot of drivers on the grid now are having very long contract extensions. Hopefully I can be one of them in the future.”

x