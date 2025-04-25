Mexican GP set for boost with contract announcement as F1 team line up Perez return

A popular event on the current Formula 1 calendar is set for a contract extension announcement according to reports from the host country's government.

The Mexican Grand Prix has held a firm place in the ever-growing calendar since it returned as a modern F1 destination in 2015, but after home hero Sergio Perez was dropped by Red Bull last season, fears had grown over the future of the event.

Previously the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosted the first championship edition of the Mexican Grand Prix in 1963, with the unique circuit traditionally home to the season finale.

The future of the fan-favourite race had been questioned but according to Mexico City's head of government Clara Brugada, an agreement will be signed with F1 'next week'.

Will Sergio Perez make F1 home crowd comeback?

A report from Motorsport.com stated: "Indications are that the new agreement will keep the race on the calendar until the end of 2028 with a three-year extension, similar to the previous two extensions agreed with F1."

The venue was last handed a three-year extension in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted its previous run, with only two events being held in Mexico City instead of the planned three.

As things stand there is not a Mexican driver on the F1 grid, but having reportedly diversified ticket sales both locally and globally, the event should not have to rely on the presence of a home hero.

Christian Horner's outfit opted to terminate Perez's contract prematurely after a significant dip in form throughout 2024 where the Mexican racer finished seven places below his champion team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez's performance woes became painfully evident at the 2024 round of his home grand prix, crossing the line P17, last place on a day where there were three DNFs.

The 35-year-old has taken a sabbatical from the sport to spend time with his family but having been away from F1 for over four months, Perez recently revealed that a return could be on the cards as American outfit Cadillac look to recruit an experienced driver for their debut season next year.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton makes London return as Ferrari quit verdict issued

Related