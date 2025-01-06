EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton backed over calls for MAJOR F1 change

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has received backing from a fellow Formula 1 star following public requests for a major change to be made in the sport.

Hamilton finished the 2024 campaign sitting P7 in the 2024 drivers' standings, but the British star will be hoping his team switch to Ferrari this year can inspire championship success once again.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton scores big WIN over Verstappen as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

READ MORE: McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari is not the only driver change occurring in F1 this season, either, with his career-defining decision leading many drivers across the grid to switch teams or be dropped from the sport altogether.

Regulation changes are also on the horizon within the pinnacle of motorsport, with new rules set to shake up the order in 2026 along with an 11th team joining the paddock.

As the sport continues to change to meet growing interest, drivers and team principals alike have voiced concern over the demanding calendar, with the 2024 season providing fans with the most races in one year that F1 has ever seen.

Lewis Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari F1 driver

READ MORE: Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

Hamilton championing new race bid

As the calendar chops and changes following the announcement that the Dutch Grand Prix will only remain as a venue for 2025, a new bid has been unveiled after frequent calls for the sport to return to Africa.

The continent does not currently host an F1 race but has done in the past, with the last event being the 1993 South African Grand Prix, which was held in Kyalami.

Now, F1 has moved closer to hosting an African GP once again, after the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, announced their bid to host a race weekend.

Often a champion of equality both on and off the track, seven-time champion Hamilton frequently raised the issue of the lack of African presence on the calendar this past year, claiming the sport: "can’t be adding races in other locations if you continue to ignore Africa."

Kyalami hosted the 1993 South African Grand Prix

READ MORE: Tributes roll in for F1 legend after New Years announcement

Coulthard in support of F1's return to Africa

Speaking exclusively to GPFans following his own trip to South Africa as part of the Red Bull Showrun, former F1 driver David Coulthard has spoke of his experience racing in the continent and interacting with motorsport fans there, backing Hamilton's calls by describing the solid grassroots level of support that already exists there.

"It was a great event, very diverse crowd, impressive to see how the young generation continues to embrace Formula 1 and you know we default call it the Netflix generation don't we because that seems to have done so much and it's great," the ex-Red Bull star explained.

"I'm just a grown-up fan of the sport and I still have a bit of fun jumping in the car," Coulthard admitted, who still carries out duties behind the wheel for Red Bull in his role as a team ambassador.

Former F1 racer David Coulthard continues to interact with fans at the Red Bull Showrun events

Discussing the hunger for motorsport there, Coulthard continued: "They've actually got a round of the Rally World Championship going to South Africa as well so there's definitely an appetite on the continent,"

"Lewis of course is the most high-profile figure that's been pushing to have representation on the continent and whether it's South Africa, whether it's Rwanda, we'll find out but it was anyway reassuring for me to see that it already at that level, grassroots level, it seems they're spreading the love between men and women."

READ MORE: F1 star MUST look for new team already after BRUTAL Horner comments

Related