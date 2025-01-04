McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued a statement following the sale of the team's IndyCar outfit.

McLaren Racing now has sole ownership of Arrow McLaren after acquiring the remaining ownership from Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson.

The IndyCar outfit originally raced under 'Sam Schmidt Motorsports' after former IndyCar driver Schmidt who founded the team in 2001. Then, Peterson joined the ranks as co-owner in 2013 and the team became known as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

In 2020, they were renamed once again as Arrow McLaren SP, with the Formula 1 giant purchasing a 75 per cent stake in the team the following year.

During 2024, the team's crossover became clearer, as IndyCar star Pato O'Ward participated in a practice session for the F1 team at his home grand prix.

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward is the team's star IndyCar driver

McLaren's F1 team achieved great success in 2024, claiming the constructors' trophy

McLaren fully acquire IndyCar team

After the F1 team's most successful year since 1998, Brown no doubt has high expectations for McLaren in 2025 across the board after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri helped the team claim the constructors' championship.

With Brown's sights now set on IndyCar following the buyout of Arrow McLaren, the 53-year-old has released a statement focusing on his vision of growth for the team.

"This is an exciting step for McLaren Racing as we grow and strengthen our presence in North America, which is a very important market for our team and our fans," said the CEO.

"Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson have been great partners and co-owners, and I want to thank them as we continue to build what they started many years ago, and that is a championship caliber NTT IndyCar Series team."

F1's own presence in America has grown exponentially, with there now being multiple US-based grand prix weekends implemented into the ever-growing calendar, including Miami, where McLaren's Norris claimed his maiden victory last season.

