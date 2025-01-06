Red Bull team declare team-mate change following fan demand

After a bizarre fan response, Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team, VCARB, have declared a team-mate change via social media.

VCARB recently underwent a driver change after Liam Lawson was promoted to the main Red Bull team for the 2025 season.

Following a season of consistently poor performances from Verstappen's previous team-mate Sergio Perez, Christian Horner's outfit opted for a change, recruiting Lawson to the main team, with rookie Isack Hadjar signing on to join the junior outfit instead.

Hadjar is one of many young stars making the step up to the pinnacle of motorsport from F2 next season, and will face a tough test from new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda has driven for the junior RB team since joining the sport in 2021, with the 2025 season marking his fifth year with the team.

Red Bull opted to promote Liam Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 2025

RB reveal 2025 driver decision

During the F1 winter break, many teams across the grid are preparing to welcome their new driver duos, with RB taking to social media platform 'X' to pose the question to fans what their new 2025 joint lineup name should be, in a change to last year's name due to the driver lineup change.

The team wanted to know how they should jointly describe their young driver duo, offering several options but calling on fans to also suggest their own.

"Okay we need your help, what should Yuki and Isack’s duo name be? (we will accept alternatives…)," the post read, offering up the choices of Hadjnoda, Tsujar, Yusack and Isuki.

With the vote being put to the public and now coming to a close, the team have revealed that 'Yusack' came out on top as the chosen nickname for Tsunoda and Hadjar, claiming 45.3 per cent of the vote, much to the amusement of many in the comments.

"Admin you didn't think this through. do you really want people chanting "yu sack" when the drivers go by?," one user commented, while another pointed out the obvious implications of the nickname: "Yusack, also sounds like Yousuck."

Okay we need your help, what should Yuki and Isack’s duo name be?



(we will accept alternatives…) #F1 #VCARB — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 3, 2025

