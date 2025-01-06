Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

A Red Bull Formula 1 exit has been revealed in a £119 million blow to the team ahead of the 2025 season.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit may have won the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen in 2024, but the team were plagued with issues on and off the track last year.

At the beginning of the year, Red Bull were rocked by internal instability following an investigation into the conduct of team principal Christian Horner, who was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, the team lost two key figures over the course of 2024, including design legend Adrian Newey and their sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who will both join rival teams Aston Martin and Sauber.

The 2024 season contained highs and lows for Red Bull

Red Bull were rocked by the departure of Adrian Newey

Red Bull lose key sponsor

Red Bull will also part ways with a major sponsor in 2025, after a lucrative three-year partnership came to an end.

Crypto exchange company Bybit joined as a sponsor of the team in 2022, in a deal that saw Red Bull receive a reported £119 million over the course of the three years, but the brand have opted not to extend the deal further.

Bybit reportedly decided to not renew their deal due to the uncertainty in the crypto market, but team principal Horner has since turned his attention to securing a new sponsor for the 2025 season.

AvaTrade debuted with Red Bull in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have instead been buoyed by the announcement of a multi-year partnership with AvaTrade, who debuted with the team at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to be welcoming AvaTrade to the Red Bull family and to see them proudly displayed on the RB20 in Abu Dhabi as we celebrate the end of the 2024 season," Horner said on the signing.

"This is a unique partnership that has combined our shared values of maximising potential and achieving success - whilst pushing the limits.

"The partnership expanding to F1 Academy and Talking Bull shows the commitment and amazing working relationship that the team already has with AvaTrade, and shows the depth of the world of Red Bull and exciting opportunities in F1.

"We look forward to reaching new heights together in 2025 and beyond."

