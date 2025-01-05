close global

Red Bull star FLIPS car during brutal race

A Red Bull motorsport athlete has experienced a huge setback during a brutal race this weekend.

Carlos Sainz Sr., father of Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz, was taking part in the 2025 Dakar Rally when his Ford rolled over on Sunday, setting him back during a crucial stage of the 48-hour stint.

The Dakar Rally is the first round of the FIA World Rally Raid Championship, or W2RC as it is more commonly known, and the only marathon event on the 2025 calendar.

Carlos Sainz recently drove a Ferrari F1 car alongside his father as a leaving gift from the team
Carlos Sainz Sr. is a rally legend and four-time Dakar winner

Carlos Sainz Sr. in Dakar Rally crash

The iconic motorsport event has been won by Sainz Sr. an astonishing four times, firstly in 2010, then again in 2018 and 2020, and at the age of 61, he made history as the oldest to ever win the event last year with Audi.

This year, Sainz Sr. has returned with the new entry of Ford M-Sport, who are fielding four drivers in the W2RC- Sainz Sr., Nani Roma, Mattias Ekstrom and Mitch Guthrie Jr.

The four-time winner had started the second test of 2025 in eighth position, but during the marathon event, faced a major setback after flipping his Ford Raptor onto its head and into the sand dunes.

Luckily all the crew were unharmed, but the car took heavy damage and required vital repairs before reportedly continuing the race around 20 minutes later, with a lot of time to make up.

