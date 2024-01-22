F1 ace reveals KEY to dad's Dakar Rally triumph

Ferrari F1 star Carlos Sainz has hailed his father's decision making as a key asset after Carlos Sainz Sr won the 2024 Dakar Rally.

The 61-year-old, already a motorsport legend in his own right with two Rally world titles to his name, won the Dakar for Audi for the first time in the German team's history.

With a winning margin of 80 minutes and 25 seconds, Sainz Sr virtually led the entire way despite not winning a single individual stage in its own right.

And the 29-year-old Ferrari star has paid tribute to his father as someone who managed to outthink the rest of the competition.

Carlos Sainz Sr triumphed for Audi at the Dakar Rally in 2024 (above)

Audi enter the sport officially in 2026

Sainz: My dad was smarter than anyone

“I asked him not to race hard every day because at the end of the day the Dakar is an endurance race and he likes to race a lot,” the Ferrari F1 driver said.

“He had to race a lot to win, but he was smarter than anyone else and managed the race as only he knows how.

“The Dakar was perfect, he did the smartest Dakar I’ve ever seen him do in my life. He managed it perfectly and showed that he also has experience.

“It has been a very long Dakar, a very hard Dakar with all kinds of terrain, all kinds of stages, some new ones like the 48-hour stage, the marathon that was there.

“There has been everything, and he has been able to get through it all. In the key stages is also where he has done the best, and that shows you that he has come very well prepared, very motivated and they have nailed it.”

