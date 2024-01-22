Former F1 driver admits 'open wound' over missed Ferrari opportunity

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica has admitted he feels an ‘open wound’ remains over his missed opportunity at driving with Ferrari.

Kubica will get his chance to race in red in 2024, as he links up with their AF Corse team in the hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship, having won the LMP2 class last season.

But in 2011, the Pole was very close to living his dream in F1, as he signed a pre-contract agreement with the team to partner Fernando Alonso in 2012.

However, a horrifying rally accident in February of that year left him with severe injuries that put his racing career under threat.

Robert Kubica had agreed terms to drive with Ferrari in 2012

But this rally accident put his career under serious threat

Kubica: Missed Ferrari opportunity an 'open wound'

While he did eventually make his return to F1 in 2017 as a test driver and drove a full season in 2019 with Williams and two appearances for Alfa Romeo in 2021, Kubica admitted he feels an ‘open wound’ over his dream in F1 not materialising.

Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained: "I think that driving a Ferrari represents something different than racing with other brands. In the past I had looked for Ferrari many times.

"As an F1 driver, I had two objectives: to win the world championship and get into the red.

"It didn’t happen because life served me another scenario, and I confess that an open wound remained. Now this opportunity is a great challenge."

Kubica will get the chance to race for Ferrari in the WEC Hypercar class

But despite the disappointment, Kubica is looking forward to getting his chance to race for Ferrari in the WEC.

“I’m happy that my path and the path of AF Corse will be the same next season,” he said.

“AF is one of the most successful teams ever in motorsport: I’m sure we’ll do a great job together. What’s more, I’m back in an Italian team, which is no small matter.”

