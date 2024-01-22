Former F1 driver 'scared' of major career milestone

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica has admitted that he is scared by the thought of retiring from racing.

The Pole, who turns 40 this year, has continued to fuel his passion for motorsport and has found great success in the World Endurance Championship, winning the LMP2 class last year, as well as finishing second in the 24 hour of Le Mans in the same class, both with Team WRT.

Kubica will make the step up to Hypercars this season, driving with Ferrari’s AF Corse team.

His F1 career looked to have been cut short in 2011 after a life-threatening rally accident during the off-season left him with multiple injuries and requiring lengthy surgery.

Kubica: Thought of retirement scares me

But he would make his return to the sport in 2017 as a test driver and would find success in the WEC and Kubica does not plan on hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kubica said: “How long will I continue racing? I have had the great fortune that my passion has become my job.

“Every year I still feel the same love for motorsport. At 39 years old, this is the engine that drives me.

“Thinking about quitting and maybe finding myself in a working environment where I’m not doing well scares me.

“I’m a driver, I want to race, I’m fine where I am now, that’s why there’s a risk I’ll go on racing for several more years.”

