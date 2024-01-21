F1 star reacts hilariously to bizarre new team name

Valtteri Bottas has offered a hilarious reaction to his team’s new branding for the 2024 season.

One of the biggest talking points during the off-season has been the new name for the Sauber F1 team, with Alfa Romeo departing the sport at the end of the 2023 season.

The team have secured sponsorships of betting company Stake and video live streaming Kick for 2024 and 2025, before they are set to be rebranded to Audi for 2026.

It was indicated that the two sponsors would feature in the team’s name for the upcoming season when it was announced that the team would be branded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, with the controversial name causing an uproar on social media.

However, cryptic messages towards the new year suggested another name could be a possibility, which was unveiled on New Year’s Day as simply Stake F1 Team.

Bottas reacts to name change

The unusual name is something that fans and pundits may struggle to get used to, even possibly including their drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas – and the latter has given his reaction to the team’s branding.

Speaking with The Project’s YouTube channel, Bottas spoke on a range of topics as he prepares for the Gravel World Series in Australia during the winter break.

When asked about his team’s new name, the Finn simply responded: “Can you remind me, what’s the name again?”

The 34-year-old’s brilliant reaction sums up most F1 fans’ feelings about the change, suggesting even he is struggling with what his own team will be known as.

Due to the nature of Stake’s business, they will be unable to use that name in certain territory and instead will be called Kick at those circuits.

