Football star invites Horner and F1 rival to be special guests at match

Coventry City midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has invited new Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner, to go and watch a Coventry City match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Komatsu recently took over as Haas team boss following the shock departure of Guenther Steiner, who had been with the outfit since their inception into the sport in 2016.

The Japanese team boss, who previously held the role of chief race engineer with Haas, recently revealed his love for Coventry City FC, and suggested that he was a big fan of the Championship side.

Guenther Steiner was sacked by Gene Haas following a poor 2023 season

Ayao Komatsu is the man who has taken over from Guenther Steiner at Haas

Komatsu's Coventry City links

Now, fellow countryman Sakamoto has extended an invitation to both Komatsu and Horner, who presumably he is also a fan of.

With the 2024 season just around the corner, it remains to be seen whether the pair would be able to squeeze in a trip to Coventry, but the offer is there from Sakamoto, who is enjoying a terrific season with the Sky Blues.

"Firstly, congratulations on becoming team principal for Haas F1," he said in a video on Sky Sports F1's X page.

"I have heard that you are supporting Coventry City FC and I am very happy about that.

"I know that you will be very busy now but, when you have a free weekend, I would like you to be a special guest here at the arena for a City home match, and you can bring Christian Horner along with you, if you would like!"

