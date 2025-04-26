Bottas BACK on podium as star overcomes huge racing setback

Valtteri Bottas has returned to the podium of a sporting event once again, although not in his role as Mercedes' reserve driver.

The popular Finn has been enjoying a late career renaissance on two wheels, having started dating Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell in 2020.

Bottas was in competition again recently, competing in the AusCycling Gravel National Championships and taking third place in his category despite a number of setbacks.

The veteran racer suffered three punctures during his race, but managed to recover to take an impressive third place in the men's Masters 2 category in spite of that.

Bottas' partner takes impressive crown

Bottas wasn't the most successful member of his household on the day though, with Cromwell winning the women's category to become her country's national champion.

The Mercedes star took to his personal Instagram page to congratulate his partner and share the struggles he endured, writing in a caption on his story: "Tiffany Cromwell is Australian champ on Gravel!

"With three punctures I still managed to somehow get to third [bronze medal emoji] in my age group."

It's unlikely that the veteran driver returns to the grid this season, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli looking reasonably entrenched in the team's seats, but there are some hopes that Bottas can worm his way back into a racing seat with Cadillac in 2026.

