Bottas BACK on podium as star overcomes huge racing setback
Bottas BACK on podium as star overcomes huge racing setback
Valtteri Bottas has returned to the podium of a sporting event once again, although not in his role as Mercedes' reserve driver.
The popular Finn has been enjoying a late career renaissance on two wheels, having started dating Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell in 2020.
Bottas was in competition again recently, competing in the AusCycling Gravel National Championships and taking third place in his category despite a number of setbacks.
The veteran racer suffered three punctures during his race, but managed to recover to take an impressive third place in the men's Masters 2 category in spite of that.
Bottas' partner takes impressive crown
Bottas wasn't the most successful member of his household on the day though, with Cromwell winning the women's category to become her country's national champion.
The Mercedes star took to his personal Instagram page to congratulate his partner and share the struggles he endured, writing in a caption on his story: "Tiffany Cromwell is Australian champ on Gravel!
"With three punctures I still managed to somehow get to third [bronze medal emoji] in my age group."
It's unlikely that the veteran driver returns to the grid this season, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli looking reasonably entrenched in the team's seats, but there are some hopes that Bottas can worm his way back into a racing seat with Cadillac in 2026.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton returns to London as Ferrari crisis deepens
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Bottas BACK on podium as star overcomes huge racing setback
- 21 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull decision announced as team chief teases ‘desperate’ champion’s exit
- 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri shows off stunning McLaren F1 collection
- 2 hours ago
Alonso on rival team chief’s radar for stunning F1 switch
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull 'ignored' former team boss over major driver error
- Today 12:57
Leclerc and Ferrari F1 boss suffer unfortunate communication breakdown
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun