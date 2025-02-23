close global

Mercedes confirm Bottas F1 driver seat RETURN

Valtteri Bottas has made his race seat return with Mercedes after the Finn was caught stepping into the Formula 1 team’s 2025 challenger.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes in 2024, the Brackley-based outfit will field a youthful lineup for the upcoming season with George Russell and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Whilst most teams decide to promote young talent to their reserve driver role, with the likes of Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson proving their abilities in this position, Mercedes have opted for experience in 2025.

Valtteri Bottas, who was axed from Sauber in 2024, was announced as Mercedes' reserve driver for the upcoming season and has already made several appearances with his old team.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will drive for Mercedes in 2025
Valtteri Bottas has returned to Mercedes

What is Bottas’ new role at Mercedes?

Despite not featuring in their full-time lineup, Bottas’ role has been shared widely on social media, including his first seat fitting since his return to the team.

Bottas nestled into the cockpit of the 2025 car looking at home with his old team, where he complimented the comfort and said it 'still fits” with a wink to the camera.

The Finn will not only be on standby if Russell or Antonelli cannot compete one weekend, but the experienced race winner has also been brought on board to coach the youngsters.

Bottas will carry out simulator work in 2025, whilst also providing support to both Russell and Antonelli, with the latter limited in his F1 experience.

Mercedes will also be hoping to return to the championship fight, after picking up four race wins during the 2024 season.

