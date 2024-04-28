Current F1 star qualifies for world championship race on two wheels
Valtteri Bottas spent some time on the gravel during his weekend break before the Miami Grand Prix – but not on four wheels.
The Finnish driver has endured a difficult start to the 2024 season in Formula 1, being one of seven drivers yet to score a point.
In China, Sauber saw great improvements as Bottas managed to get his car into Q3 for the first time this season, but engine trouble in the race forced him to retire.
With there being a weekend break before the next race in Miami, the 34-year-old kept himself busy by taking part in an endurance cycling race in South Africa.
Bottas qualifies for 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships
Posting on his Instagram account, Bottas shared with his followers that he participated in the Swartberg 100 Gran Fondo, South Africa’s premium gravel bike race with a 170km distance.
The Sauber driver had previously stated that he was looking to qualify for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, saying that he takes his cycling ‘very seriously.’
In the race, Bottas finished sixth in his age group, which confirmed his qualification for the championship.
His girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, an Australian cyclist, also raced in the event and won the women’s race.
Bottas heart-warmingly revealed on social media that he raced the event for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to save lives by putting an end to drowning.
The Finn’s race gear will be auctioned off for the ‘great causes the foundation supports.’
