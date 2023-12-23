F1 star announces shock championship bid

Sam Cook

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he is looking to qualify for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, after admitting that he takes his cycling very seriously.

The Finn, who was unable to challenge Lewis Hamilton for Formula 1 world championships when the pair were together at Mercedes between 2017-2021, recently released a picture on his social media showing him riding his bike around Australia.

He's certainly making the most of his winter break, after posing for a number of nude photos to fill a 2024 calendar for charity last month, and being compared to a cricket legend while running along a Californian beach.

Now, it appears that he's taking his cycling hobby to the next level, attempting to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships that are taking place in Belgium in October of next year.

Bottas taking cycling seriously

Despite the gruelling 2024 F1 calendar, Bottas has assured fans that his preparation for this event will not interfere with his F1 performances.

“I do take [races] seriously, and will always go out to challenge myself and make the most of it," he told the Bobby & Jens podcast about his new-found passion.

Bottas would have to finish in the top 25% of riders in his 35-39 age category at a UCI Gravel World Series event next year to qualify for the October showcase, and already has one race marked down on his calendar for next month.

"Whether it's result, tactically or average speed I go all in. I don't mind hurting myself. I kind of like it. I will try to qualify for the gravel worlds next year.

"[The Adelaide event] is in January so I'm going to Australia for Christmas so it works perfectly," he said on whether or not cycling interferes with F1.

"I'll be finishing my holidays... or cycling season!"

