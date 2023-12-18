Sam Cook

Sky Sports F1 pundit and huge cricket fan Karun Chandhok has compared Valtteri Bottas to iconic cricketer Merv Hughes, after Bottas posted a video of himself running semi-naked down a Californian beach during his winter break.

Bottas, who hasn't been shy to show off his body parts in recent times, is currently sporting a mullet and moustache combination.

That led to the inevitable comparison from Chandhok, who was recently embroiled in more Aussie cricket-based banter with Oscar Piastri after the Cricket World Cup final, in which Australia beat India.

Karun Chandhok has recently had cricket banter with Australian Oscar Piastri

Valtteri Bottas recently got his kit off for a nude calendar to raise money for charity

Bondi Bottas

Bottas' slow-mo exploits originally led to comparisons with former world champion Keke Rosberg, but Chandhok's evaluation may well be more fitting.

Merv Hughes is a former bowler who represented Australia in 53 Test matches between 1985 and 1994, taking 212 wickets.

Anyone else getting Merv Hughes vibes?? 🇦🇺🏏 https://t.co/bTFw5VnqoI — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 16, 2023

