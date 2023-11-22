Piastri sets embarrassing challenge for F1 pundit

Sam Cook

Wednesday 22 November 2023 16:57

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has told huge cricket fan Karun Chandhok that he wants to see him wearing an Australian cricket top at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after the Aussies beat India in the Cricket World Cup final.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Chandhok, who has not been shy to support his beloved India during their home world cup campaign, may have been hoping that he had escaped the heartbreaking defeat by being in Vegas last weekend.

However, Piastri wasn't likely to let the former Formula 1 driver off that easily, and has now given him an unwanted challenge after Australia won their record-extending sixth world cup title.

Unfortunately for all Sky Sports F1 viewers, Chandhok will not be at the Abu Dhabi GP, and revealed on social media that Vegas was his last race of the season.

Unfortunately for F1 fans, Karun Chandhok will not be wearing an Australian cricket top at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri is starting to establish himself as a cheeky chap on the F1 grid

Formula 1 heads to Abu Dhabi this weekend

Chandhok avoids embarrassing challenge

After a Las Vegas GP in which Piastri was able to overcome a poor qualifying performance to claim two vital world championship points for McLaren, the young Australian clearly had something else on his mind.

Want you entering the Abu Dhabi paddock in an Aussie cricket top please @karunchandhok. Only fair 😜🏏 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) November 19, 2023

The Cricket World Cup final started at half-past midnight Vegas time, about half an hour after the end of the race. It wouldn't have finished until about 9am over in Vegas, but what's the betting both Piastri and Chandhok stayed up throughout the night to watch it?

