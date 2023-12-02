Sky Sports pundit stunned that F1 rookie is NOT on 2024 grid

Anna Malyon

Saturday 2 December 2023 08:27

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has stated that he is 'surprised and disappointed' by the fact that Felipe Drugovich has not been provided the opportunity to race in Formula 1.

Aston Martin reserve driver Drugovich made his F1 debut during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix, with a further drive in the same session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing remarkable speed and finishing second in the timesheets, just behind George Russell's Mercedes.

However, with all the seats on the grid now confirmed for the 2024 season, the wait goes on for Drugovich as to when he will have a proper drive in F1.

READ MORE: Sauber provides HUGE update on Audi F1 entry amid 'backing out' rumours

This led former driver Chandhok to share his thoughts on the young Brazilian driver while expressing his disappointment that he's not currently on the grid.

Felipe Drugovich is the Aston Martin reserve driver

Drugovich finished second in FP1 in Abu Dhabi

Karun Chandhok believes the rookie is unlucky to miss out

Drugovich unlucky to miss out?

“Timing becomes so critical because you’re heavily reliant on people from the F1 paddock leaving basically,” said Chandhok on the Sky F1 Podcast.

“If you were looking at Drugovich or Lawson, they’re drivers who finished ahead of Sargeant for example in F2, so they probably do feel like they deserve an opportunity on the grid.

“Drugovich did a really good job in FP1 [in Abu Dhabi], he was there on the time sheets second quickest behind George Russell and did a good job in every other time we’ve seen him in an F1 car, he’s the F2 champion.

“So, I’m a little bit surprised and disappointed he hasn’t had an opportunity already in F1 and maybe there’s a conversation there.”

READ MORE: 4 F1 drivers who'll be delighted to see 2023 season end