Williams CONFIRM Sargeant for F1 in 2024 with historic move

Dan Ripley

Friday 1 December 2023 18:29 - Updated: 18:32

Williams have announced that Logan Sargeant will be retained at the team in what is the final piece of the jigsaw in F1's 2024 lineup.

The Grove outfit confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, meaning the American whose future had been under intense speculation will race alongside team-mate Alex Albon again in 2024.

Sargeant struggled to match Albon's pace throughout much of his rookie season and he scored only one point at his home grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas following disqualifications to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

It left him second bottom of the drivers' standings and only above Nick de Vries who was axed by AlphaTauri mid-season in a tough rookie season for the 22-year-old from Florida.

Sargeant looking forward to exciting future

Sargeant though, who was the first American to score a point in F1 for 30 years, revealed his delight at staying put at the historic team.

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season,” Logan said.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."

Williams claim 'perfect' move made

Team boss James Vowles stated that Sargeant was a 'perfect' choice for the team heading forward.

He added: "I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season,” James commented.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

“We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

In fact, Sargeant staying at Williams means for the first time in the modern history of Formula 1, there will be no driver changes across the winter from one season to the next across the entire field.

