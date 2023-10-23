Sam Cook

Monday 23 October 2023 01:16 - Updated: 01:16

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been referred to the stewards after the US Grand Prix, after it was found the planks of wood underneath their cars failed a post-race inspection.

According to an FIA statement: "A physical floor and a plank wear inspection was carried out on car numbers 16 and 44.

"The skids are found not to be in compliance with Article 3.5.9e) of the Formula One Technical Regulations.

"I am referring the matter to the stewards for their convenience."

Will Hamilton and Leclerc be disqualified from the US Grand Prix?

Rules state that If the plank shows wear of more than 1mm, the driver of that car will be disqualified.

Michael Schumacher was caught out with this very issue after the 1994 Belgian Grand Prix, back when he was driving in a Benetton. The F1 great crossed the line in first, but lost his race win due to excessive wear on his skid block.

Hamilton produced a brilliant performance in Austin to take home second place in both the sprint race and the main race, and was able to challenge Max Verstappen for the win during Sunday's race.

Mercedes' strong pace all weekend may have been down to a new aero package released for the US GP, but that may have also caused problems for them.

The Silver Arrows have been summoned to the stewards at 6pm local time (Midnight BST) for the hearing. Ferrari will have their meeting 15 minutes later.

