F1 team principal demands 'more progress' before 2024 contract decision

Tyler Rowlinson

Wednesday 22 November 2023 09:57

Williams team principal James Vowles has insisted that he wants to see more progress from Logan Sargeant before making a decision on his future.

Vowles has been impressed by the improvements made by the 22-year-old in the last few races, but is still undecided as to who will line up alongside Alex Albon next year.

Sargeant is the only driver on the grid not to have a contract for the 2024 season heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking after qualifying in Las Vegas, Vowles told Sky Germany: “I think as far as Logan is concerned, he has matured a lot in the last four races. He has made fewer mistakes and is building it up bit by bit.

Logan Sargeant had his best qualifying of the year in Las Vegas

Williams are sat P7 in the constructors' championship

“Nobody has driven a lap here yet, so he has less of that rookie status. He has now built up more and more trust in the car. Today almost every lap he drove was on par with Alex.”

Vowles: I want more from Sargeant

Sargeant recorded his best qualifying position of the year in Vegas, putting his Williams in seventh place, with teammate Albon in sixth – both being promoted one place up the order following a penalty to Carlos Sainz.

The pair managed to avoid the first lap chaos and hold position, but the cold track conditions meant they struggled with tyres later in the race and Sargeant finished in 16th, with Albon in 12th.

When asked about Sargeant’s future, Vowles said: “I still haven't changed my perspective. I will make my decision at the end of the year.

“He's on the right track, but I want to see more progress.”

Alex Albon has scored 27 of Williams' 28 points this season

Williams currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship heading into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The zero points finish in Las Vegas means they are seven points ahead of AlphaTauri, who are in turn five points ahead of Alfa Romeo.

Sargeant has only scored one point of the 28 points the team have managed this season, coming in one of his three home grands prix in Austin, finishing 10th after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification.

