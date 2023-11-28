4 F1 drivers who'll be delighted to see 2023 season end

Anna Malyon

In a season marked by Max Verstappen breaking numerous records and Red Bull securing their second consecutive constructors' championship, the 2023 season could not have been more ideal for the team.

However, the same cannot be said for several drivers on the Formula 1 grid, who have endured a season that's taken them through weekend after weekend of disappointment and suffering.

Despite Mercedes acknowledging their challenging season, they managed to secure second place in the constructors' championship. Instead, let's delve into the four drivers who genuinely faced the hardest trials of the season.

Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant had an unfortunate rookie season during his first season in F1

Williams' rookie driver Logan Sargeant has navigated a challenging beginning to his F1 career, with his inaugural season painting a picture of struggle rather than success.

Currently, the American driver's seat is the only one not confirmed for the 2024 season, which has reignited previous speculation about his continuation on the grid next season.

The most concerning statistic for Sargeant this season is that he was out-qualified by his Williams team-mate, Alex Albon, in all 22 qualifying sessions. In the final qualifying session of the season, he even failed to set a time due to lap times being deleted for track limits violations.

Yet, his string of unfortunate results doesn't stop there, as he failed to finish in six races this season, including crashes in weekends such as the Japanese and Dutch Grand Prix.

However, Sargeant secured his first ever F1 points at his home Grand Prix in Austin, albeit only due to Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's disqualifications. Nonetheless, he managed to outperform his team-mate in two races this season.

Sargeant still eagerly awaits the confirmation of his future, envisioning a path forward, as the prospect of finishing 21st in a 20-driver championship is a narrative he's keen to rewrite.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc had a poor ending to the F1 season

Considering Charles Leclerc's championship fight during the 2022 F1 season, this season has been strikingly different, with him experiencing a rather more challenging time.

Leclerc concluded the 2023 season with 206 points, a notable drop from the 308 points he accumulated in the previous season. This shift moved him from second place in the drivers' championship last season to fifth this season.

This change was influenced by several factors, including retiring from three races (yes, alright, he retired three times last season too) and being disqualified from the Austin Grand Prix. Despite qualifying on pole five times this season, Leclerc was unable to secure a win in any race.

Despite being tied on points with Fernando Alonso, Leclerc had to settle for fifth place due to Alonso beating him on count-back.

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez's future was debated among the paddock for the majority of the 2023 season

It may seem unusual to find Sergio Perez on this list, considering he secured second place in the drivers' championship and contributed to Red Bull's first-ever 1-2 finish in the championship. Nonetheless, his future has been a significant topic in the F1 paddock.

This was due to his inability to truly compete with his Red Bull team-mate and three-time world champion Verstappen. Perez only secured two victories this season compared to the Dutchman's 19.

Perez faced a series of unfortunate outcomes, failing to reach Q3 during qualifying on nine occasions this season. Additionally, he crashed out of his home race in Mexico and missed out on podium finishes at the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite securing second place in the drivers' championship, he still trailed behind Verstappen in first place by 290 points.

This sparked season-long debates about his future at Red Bull among the paddock and fans, providing ample reason for him to want to put this season behind him.

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll failed to match the performance of his team-mate

Similar to several others on this list, Lance Stroll found himself unable to match his teammate Alonso's performance during the 2023 F1 season.

Stroll finished the 2023 season in tenth position, trailing his world champion teammate (who secured fourth position) by 132 points.

The Aston Martin driver failed to advance beyond Q1 on eight occasions this season and retired from four races, falling outside the points in five instances. By contrast, Alonso secured eight podiums this season and only missed qualifying in the top ten twice.

The Canadian driver has previously voiced his frustration over his inability to secure points and positions with the team. Nevertheless, he has opted to look forward to the next season and refrain from dwelling on the challenges of the past campaign.

