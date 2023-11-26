FIA stewards give Perez EXTRA punishment after Abu Dhabi penalty

Edward Hardy

Sunday 26 November 2023 20:27

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has received a formal warning from the stewards after a radio outburst aimed at those selfsame stewards during the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

After being handed a five second time penalty for causing a collision with McLaren’s Lando Norris, a frustrated Perez complained over the radio to his engineer, calling the officials a 'joke'.

Having been summoned to the stewards after the race, Perez escaped punishment having given a 'genuine and sincere' apology – although he had also spent some time complaining about the decision in his post-race interviews.

Sergio Perez's frustration came after contact with Lando Norris.

Sergio Perez had to settle for P4, while Max Verstappen took the victory.

Christian Horner defended Sergio Perez's reaction.

Perez's FIA warning: What they said

Sergio Perez

On team radio: “I cannot believe it. They have been very bad this year but this is a joke. That was really a joke."

After the race to Canal+: "We have commissioners who have never got their arses into an F1 car. It's up to the two drivers to play the game. I blocked the rear wheels and it made me laugh to take the penalty. I didn't understand why Leclerc gave me the place. Well, after that it wasn't a big deal, apparently."

FIA statement

"The stewards explained to the driver that they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions, however comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code."

"The driver made a genuine and sincere apology to each of the stewards and explained that he made the comments in the heat of the moment and did not consider the fact that they would be broadcast and the impact of that."

"He expressed his regret that his comments caused offence to anyone or harm to the sport, which he said he was concerned to avoid. The stewards also note that the driver is not known for making such comments and has always been extremely respectful in stewards hearings.

"He was also reminded that the stewards are always available to explain their decision when requested by a driver or team representative."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

"How often do we see football players venting their frustration? The problem is that everything is broadcast to a global audience.

"For Checo to lose that podium after such a great drive, you can understand a bit of frustration."

