Ferrari boss Vasseur points blame after Sainz shock in Abu Dhabi

Sam Cook

Saturday 25 November 2023 23:57

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that 'everything is possible' heading into an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which his team are looking to overturn a four-point deficit to Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Another superb qualifying run from Charles Leclerc will see him line up alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Sunday's race, his fifth consecutive front-row start.

However, Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz failed to make it out of Q1 for the first time since the 2019 Brazilian GP, leaving him with plenty to do if he is to score points for his team.

With Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth and 11th respectively, it's all to play for at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Charles Leclerc now has five consecutive front row starts

Carlos Sainz will start Sunday's race from 16th, after a poor Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

Ferrari are embroiled in a huge battle for second place in the constructors' standings with Mercedes

Ferrari's mixed fortunes

Whilst Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been a bit disconsolate over the last few weeks about the prospect of challenging for second, Vasseur has been insistent that it is important for the teams to secure the extra prize money, despite their size and stature.

Now, the Frenchman has been commenting on a mixed final qualifying session of 2023 for Ferrari.

“It was a bit dependant, but I think it was so tight that everything was possible," he told Sky Sports F1.

"At one stage I was scared also to be out with Charles, I don’t know if it was Q1 or Q2. But it was a lot about the out lap and I think that at the end we understood a little bit more the approach and Charles did a mega job.

"But now it’s tomorrow that we score points and we have to score four points more than Mercedes. Everything is possible," he said before being asked about whether Sainz was unlucky to fall in Q1.

“Yeah but today I don’t think you have to put everything on luck. Today it was the traffic, the out lap and the fact that it was not in the right position at the right moment. I can’t put a rain cover on the luck!”

