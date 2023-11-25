Sainz ELIMINATED in huge Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying shock

Sam Cook

Carlos Sainz has failed to make it past the first stage of qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after a sublime lap from Sergio Perez pushed him down into the drop zone.

It brings to an end an almighty run of getting out of Q1 for Sainz, who has not been eliminated in the first stage of qualifying since 2019, the longest run of any driver on the current grid.

A dreadful weekend for the Spaniard continues, after he suffered a huge crash during FP2 on Friday.

It was also a nightmare start for Ferrari, who had to put all of their hopes of a good qualifying result on Charles Leclerc, with the team embroiled in a huge battle for second place in the constructors' championship at this season-ending race.

Carlos Sainz suffered a big crash during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari and Mercedes are embroiled in a huge battle for second place in the constructors' championship

Sainz's supreme run

The Brazilian GP in 2019 was the last time that Sainz wasn't able to make it into at least Q2, 82 races ago whilst he was racing for McLaren.

He will start Sunday's race from 16th, and will need to make his way through the field quickly, if he's to score some valuable points in his team's battle.

“It was very bad situation we found ourselves in," the Spaniard told Sky Sports F1 after the session.

"Leaving the pits, last car and we felt the cars in front of us, pressure to the flag and then also the situation with the traffic in the first and second sector, so the guys just had finished the lap.

"Don’t think they got out of the way nicely but it’s our fault. We went out too late. We had a problem with the front wing which delayed us quite a bit, so we just need to have a look at what we could have done better, but honestly overall the whole weekend, it’s been a tricky weekend.”

