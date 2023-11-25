F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 times - Hamilton endures qualifying nightmare as Ferrari pressure mounts

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 25 November 2023 16:09 - Updated: 16:11

Max Verstappen will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race from pole after Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz were knocked out in a surprising first two qualifying sessions.

There are four different teams on the first two rows, with Charles Leclerc taking P2 and Oscar Piastri and George Russell in behind him.

Yuki Tsunoda put in an exemplary Q3 performance as he is set to start Sunday's race from P6.

After Sainz was knocked out in Q1, Hamilton endured a similarly disappointing evening as he failed to make it out of Q2. Ferrari need to outscore Mercedes by just four points on Sunday to finish the season runners-up to Red Bull.

Sainz bemoaned traffic congestion over team radio after learning of his failure to escape the bottom five.

Russell's final lap, which saw him fourth quickest, effectively knocked Hamilton out as he joined Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Ricciardo out in Q2.

Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant, who had his two laps deleted for exceeding track limits, were the drivers eliminated from Q1.

Here is a rundown of those all-important qualifying positions.

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

The three Qualifying sessions are in the books and here are the results:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull):1:23.445

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.139

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.337

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.343

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.371

6. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.523

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.639

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.663

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.726

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.103

Eliminated from Q2

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Alex Albon (Williams)

15. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

Eliminated from Q1

16. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

