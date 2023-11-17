F1 Results Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix practice times - Safety concerns see FP1 called off

Cal Gaunt

Friday 17 November 2023 06:12 - Updated: 06:12

The hotly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix came to a halt and was then called off just ten minutes into FP1 due to safety concerns.

While heading into the final sector, Carlos Sainz seemed to hit something on the track, possibly a drain cover, resulting in his engine shutting down.

The incident prompted an initial yellow flag, followed by a red flag, bringing the session to an early end.

Despite 40 minutes remaining, stewards determined a safety issue with the circuit, preventing the resumption of the session.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Grand Prix practice results - Friday November 17th

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:40.909s

2. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.537

3. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +3.352

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +3.488

5. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +4.456

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +4.588

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +4.915

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +4.999

9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +5.8884

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +7.344

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +7.604

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +7.741

14. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +7.913

15. Lando Norris (McLaren): +8.038

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): No Time Set

17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): No Time Set

18. Alex Albon (Williams): No Time Set

19. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): No Time Set

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): No Time Set

