Hamilton dumped OUT of Abu Dhabi qualifying by Mercedes team-mate
Lewis Hamilton suffered a disappointing performance in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, getting knocked out in Q2 after a tricky outing around the circuit.
The seven-time world champion was eliminated from qualifying by his own teammate in the closing seconds of the session, as George Russell leapt up to P4 and pushed Hamilton into P11.
Having secured pole on five previous occasions in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton was clearly frustrated by his lacklustre outing.
Speaking to his team over the radio on his in lap, Hamilton said: "There’s something not right with this car.”
Hamilton will have to settle with a P11 start, finding himself 0.619 seconds down from initial pole sitter Max Verstappen in Q2.
It was the second shock of the session after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was eliminated in Q1, lining up on Sunday in P16.
Sainz blamed his poor performance on traffic, accusing his rivals of intentionally slowing him down during his fast lap.{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/bf49d7f0bd8ba23be2042d932cc1749e6c86c0fc.jpg][Carlos Sainz will start near the back of the grid.][2]}
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Eliminated from Q2
11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 14. Alexander Albon (Williams) 15. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)
Eliminated from Q1
16. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) 20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
