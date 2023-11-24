Sainz suffers ANOTHER incident as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice halted

Sam Cook

Friday 24 November 2023

An incident in FP2 for Carlos Sainz at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix caused an early red flag in the session.

The Spaniard was heading through a tricky section of the track, when he lost control of his car in turn three, spinning him round and sending him crashing into the barriers.

Sainz came over the team radio to explain the mishap, stating: "I've crashed guys. Dirty air from the car [in front] it gave me a massive snap. The dirty air and the bump I think."

It's a nightmare start to the weekend for Ferrari, who are embroiled in a battle for second place in the constructors' championship with Mercedes.

The practice session was delayed for 27 minutes after Sainz's incident, causing plenty of frustration for teams trying to complete their programmes.

Sainz car badly damaged

Indeed, it's the second weekend in a row in which Sainz's car has suffered heavy damage, after a collision with a loose drain cover at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes the team may have a similarly tough repair job on their hands as they had on that particular occasion.

“An awful lot of work to do for the team to get their car fixed ready for tomorrow," he said during the broadcast.

