Leclerc's woeful F1 pole position stats REVEALED after another failure

Sam Cook

Monday 30 October 2023 09:58

When Charles Leclerc got off the line poorly at the Mexican Grand Prix, and collided with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in turn one, the first thought at the top of many people's minds might have been 'not again.'

Thankfully for the Ferrari man, the collision only caused a small amount of damage to his front wing, which he was able to fix under red flag conditions a little bit later on after Kevin Magnussen's huge crash, and he went on to claim a podium.

However, the Monegasque driver has now spectacularly beaten Max Verstappen and his other Formula 1 rivals to pole position on four occasions this season, only for them all to end in defeat come raceday.

In fact, his latest Mexican GP disappointment was his 11th consecutive pole position start that hasn't been converted into a race victory.

Although a lot of that may be down to the much-superior race car that Red Bull have been able develop over the last two seasons, Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz has been able to claim a pole position-race win double in 2023, at the Singapore GP earlier this season.

Charles Leclerc was once again beaten by Max Verstappen, despite starting ahead of the Dutchman

Charles Leclerc has now taken four pole positions this season, but as of yet no race victories

It was a three-way tie heading down the main straight on lap one of the Mexican Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc collided to end Perez's participation in the race

So what is stopping Leclerc from marrying up his supreme one-lap pace with some solid race pace across a weekend?

Leclerc struggles date back into 2022

Leclerc did manage to take home a very good third place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to help his team's battle with Mercedes in the constructors' championship, and gain on his team-mate in the drivers' standings.

His race results this season, however, have been rather inconsistent, and he finds himself 17 points behind Sainz.

The last time Leclerc won a race was at the 2022 Austrian GP, when he started from second and managed to overtake Verstappen on pure pace.

That seems a long time ago now for Ferrari and for Leclerc, who had almost already relinquished any chance of winning the drivers' championship by that stage of the 2022 season.

Whether Leclerc is actually overperforming by dragging his Ferrari to pole, there are some worrying stats for him to have to face.

When he does claim Saturday success he now has more DNFs (3), DNSs (1) and disqualifications (1) than he does victories (4). In addition, Verstappen has also won over double the races from a Leclerc pole than he has (10).

There's no doubt that Leclerc has had a fair amount of bad luck, mainly through Ferrari handing him a poor strategy just as they did last weekend at the United States GP, where he could only finish sixth after being put on an unfavourable one-stop strategy, before being disqualified after the race.

His frustrations in that sense have boiled over with the team at times, and if he is to win a race before the end of 2023, team principal Fred Vassuer has already admitted they 'cannot afford mistakes' like we saw in Austin.

Leclerc 'no longer celebrates' pole positions

Charles Leclerc has said that he no longer celebrates his pole positions, unless he can convert them on a Sunday

Ahead of the Mexican GP, Leclerc made a sad admission:

“I’m not celebrating pole that much anymore because it’s on the Sunday that it counts and we need to put everything together."

Indeed, across his whole career to date, Leclerc has managed to achieve 22 pole positions which is only eight behind Verstappen's record, despite the Dutchman having been at a top team for longer.

However, the difference in race victories is stark. The Ferrari man has just five across his career, whilst Verstappen now has 51, and is rapidly chasing down third place on the all-time list of race wins.

Leclerc leaves Mexico once again scratching his head as to where all of his pace disappeared to after a strong Saturday.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes HUGE gains as Perez suffers home race heartbreak