F1 champion backs Schumacher move after advice call

Monday 27 November 2023 15:57

With Mick Schumacher’s return to Formula 1 halted by the lack of available seats in 2024, the German has signed to race for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship – and a former F1 champ has backed the move.

Having been dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season following a tricky two years, Schumacher joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for this season.

While he’s been clear that his ambition is to return to the grid, he’s been forced to explore other options for next year.

Ahead of the confirmation of his move to Alpine’s WEC team, Schumacher revealed he sought advice from his long-time mentor Sebastian Vettel, who later spoke about the youngster to Sky Germany.

Mick Schumacher has been a regular in the Mercedes garage this season.

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher teamed up at the 2023 Race of Champions.

Mick Schumacher will continue supporting Mercedes next year.

Sebastian Vettel's Schumacher advice

“Of course we talk to each other and exchange ideas. I think it's good that he's back in a racing car and able to race,” Vettel said. “I think the WEC is on a very good path, a lot of manufacturers are coming in and the level is rising.

“A lot of talented drivers are joining and it will definitely be good for him [Mick Schumacher]. On the other hand, he still stays connected to Formula 1 to continue learning. This is a great opportunity for him.”

Alongside his new role with Alpine, Schumacher will remain as Mercedes reserve driver, supporting the team as they look to return to championship glory.

