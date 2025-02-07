Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe

Axed Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has taken to social media to reveal a 'new lineup' for 2025 ahead of his racing return.

The German made his F1 introduction in 2021, signing for Haas after securing the F2 championship title the previous season.

But while big things were predicted for Schumacher - son of seven-time world champion Michael - he failed to live up to expectations, scoring just 12 points over two frustrating seasons.

After being dismissed by the American outfit following the 2022 campaign, he was immediately snapped up by Mercedes, becoming the team's reserve driver behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Schumacher made no secret of his desire to earn a second chance in the sport, and had been linked with a number of seats.

But having missed out on securing a seat for 2025, the 25-year-old stepped down from his role at Mercedes to focus his attention to the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Mick Schumacher supported Lewis Hamilton in his reserve driver role at Mercedes

Schumacher set for next racing adventure

Schumacher has already experienced one season in the sport having raced for Alpine in 2024, and is now finalising preparations ahead of the 2025 season-opening race in Qatar later this month.

He is set to be joined this year by new team-mates Frederic Makowiecki and Jules Gounon, who have come in to replace Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

Schumacher posted an image of the trio on his X account as he expressed his desire to build on a positive debut season.

"New lineup on the 36, but the mission remains the same," read the accompanying caption.

"Car 36 is ready for 2025! Great to be back on track and keeping the momentum going from last year. Qatar is coming up fast now!"

New lineup on the 36, but the mission remains the same. Car 36 is ready for 2025! Great to be back on track and keeping the momentum going from last year. Qatar is coming up fast now! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T1zy8vOjbJ — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) February 6, 2025

