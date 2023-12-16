F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display

Shay Rogers

Saturday 16 December 2023 15:57 - Updated: 16:26

Valtteri Bottas has been compared with a former F1 world champion after posting a video of himself running through California in speedos.

The Finnish driver experienced a tough season with Alfa Romeo but will return to the paddock with Sauber for another season in 2024.

Alfa Romeo have struggled to develop their car in a positive direction recently

Keke Rosberg is the father of Nico and won his sole F1 title in 1982

Valtteri Bottas' social media post went down well with fans

Bottas spends much of his free time away from the sport exploring various parts of the world, and this December he has taken the time to visit the United States.

In a video posted on X, he can be seen running across a beach in California – enjoying the lovely sunshine that the state has to offer.

Fans have drawn some fascinating conclusions from the video, including someone who believes that he looks like Finnish compatriot and 1982 Formula 1 world champion – Keke Rosberg, who also sported a famous and fabulous moustache.

Keke Rosberg vibes. — Dave Stack (@Davestack99) December 16, 2023

Another fan enjoyed the post so much, that they have decided to switch driver allegiances!

Sorry Max, a got a new fav F1 driver, this is classic — Matthew Johnson (@mdj1279) December 16, 2023

Valtteri Bottas has been enjoying his extra-curricular activities of recent, so expect to see much of the same from the Finn in the future.

