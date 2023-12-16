close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display

F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display

F1 News

F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display

F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display

Valtteri Bottas has been compared with a former F1 world champion after posting a video of himself running through California in speedos.

The Finnish driver experienced a tough season with Alfa Romeo but will return to the paddock with Sauber for another season in 2024.

Alfa Romeo have struggled to develop their car in a positive direction recently
Keke Rosberg is the father of Nico and won his sole F1 title in 1982
Valtteri Bottas' social media post went down well with fans

Bottas spends much of his free time away from the sport exploring various parts of the world, and this December he has taken the time to visit the United States.

In a video posted on X, he can be seen running across a beach in California – enjoying the lovely sunshine that the state has to offer.

Fans have drawn some fascinating conclusions from the video, including someone who believes that he looks like Finnish compatriot and 1982 Formula 1 world champion – Keke Rosberg, who also sported a famous and fabulous moustache.

Another fan enjoyed the post so much, that they have decided to switch driver allegiances!

Valtteri Bottas has been enjoying his extra-curricular activities of recent, so expect to see much of the same from the Finn in the future.

READ MORE: Bottas makes stark 'starting from zero' claim for new-look F1 team

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x