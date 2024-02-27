F1 winner shares HIGH praise for key figure in team's turnaround

Valtteri Bottas has pointed out the work of one key Sauber figure, which has helped the team to move in a more positive direction heading into the 2024 season.

After a ninth placed constructors’ championship finish, it would be easy to see heads drop at the Sauber outfit, who have recently been renamed.

They have struggled to develop their cars and often fall off as each season progresses due to a lack of upgrades.

But one man has set about changing that since joining the team at the start of the 2023 season, and his role is becoming ever more vital to the Sauber operation every day.

Andreas Seidl (Left) has been Sauber CEO for over a year now

Valtteri Bottas drives his the 2024 Sauber challenger around the Bahrain circuit

Bottas reveals Seidl influence

Speaking to the F1 website, Bottas spoke of the significance that CEO Andreas Seidl has played since joining from McLaren, turning around the atmosphere within the team.

“I see good motivation all around,” he said. “There’s been fresh ideas, lots of new stuff happening.

"There’s a lot of motivation and the spirit is good; I would say the spirit of the team and kind of the commitment for this year is, I would say, the highest I have seen so far.

“I think also the leadership of Andreas, he’s been really good at dealing with people and trying to change some of the almost, let’s say, old school mindset in the team and making sure that we don’t accept a bad result, we need to do better.”

The team showed promise at the Bahrain pre-season test and look set to be in a slightly better position than they were last year.

Their drivers are well settled within the team, and that’s something that could pay off for them when experience is required in race situations across the 24 events of the 2024 season.

