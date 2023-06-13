Motorsport chief provides HOPE for rumoured F1 comeback

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 13 June 2023 15:57

Motorsport South Africa chairperson Anton Roux has insisted that talks to hold a Grand Prix in South Africa haven't been called off, despite reports to the contrary.

Reports had claimed that the proposed 2024 event was taken off the table in recent weeks, thanks in part to the country's relatively close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin amid international sanctions.

They have indicated that they'll offer Putin diplomatic immunity if he attends August's summit of the BRICS countries in Johannesburg, conflicting with the international arrest warrant against him for his leading role in his country's war with Ukraine.

Formula 1 has taken a hard stance against Putin and Russian involvement in the war, with Dimitri Mazepin's Uralchem Group banned from sponsoring Haas and his son Nikita removed from his drive with the same team.

"All the discussions have been paused, and not terminated," Roux told News24.

All about Putin

"I'm not going to give up on it. But for now, we'd have to wait and see how the matter with Mr Putin and Russia actually pans out."

South Africa hosted a Formula E race earlier this year which drew an estimated £43m in 'economic activity', and Roux insisted that the impact of an F1 race would be even greater.

"An F1 event is bigger than the Olympic Games at this current moment. It's not something that happens every four years – it happens 23 times a year," he said.

"The last time we looked at the feasibility study, just the fees for teams to participate in a South African Grand Prix would be more than the guarantee required from the South African government."

