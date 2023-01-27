Ewan Gale

Friday 27 January 2023 07:18

F1 often sees a flurry of change in the infamous driver market silly season, but seldom does the sport witness the uprooting of so many team principals between campaigns.

Four new team principals have taken their places across the winter to spearhead their new teams' hopes for the coming season.

So who are each of the team leaders?

Red Bull Racing - Christian Horner

The longest-serving team principal on the grid is Christian Horner.

He has held the position at Red Bull since the team joined the grid in 2005 and has carved out a legacy as one of the fiercest competitors in the paddock.

A shrewd F1 politician, Horner has set the team up as a dominant force in the sport and is now overlooking its next enterprise, Red Bull Powertrains, with no indication of backing down just yet.

Ferrari - Fred Vasseur

Fred Vasseur is the founder of arguably the most successful junior category team in existence – ART Grand Prix – and is credited with turning around Sauber's fortunes to the point where Audi will join the team from 2026.

Yet the Frenchman is an intriguing acquisition by a Ferrari team desperate for success after 14 years without a title.

Looking outside its own contingent of staff is a rare move by the Scuderia, so after Mattia Binotto's failings could Vasseur be the man to turn fortunes around?

Mercedes - Toto Wolff

The other half of the Horner-Wolff wars, Toto Wolff has been at the helm since 2013 and in that time has overseen the most successful period for a team in F1 history.

Eight constructors' titles in a row, accompanied by seven drivers' championships up to 2021, came to an end last season under F1's new technical regulations, but the Austrian is far from shying away from the fight.

Charismatic but strong when needed, Wolff has cemented his status as a great of the team principal world.

Alpine - Otmar Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer took post at Alpine shortly after departing Aston Martin last winter and oversaw the team leapfrogging McLaren into fourth in the standings.

Very rarely does Szafnauer withhold his feelings on important situations, whether internally to the team or externally. Let his warning to Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in Brazil last year serve as warning!

McLaren - Andrea Stella

The loss of Andreas Seidl will sting McLaren this season, but his replacement - despite taking a leap in stature - is a very worthy successor.

Andrea Stella has a wealth of experience in F1 having served as performance engineer for Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari, before becoming the Finn's race engineer, as well as Alonso's.

But in recent years, Stella has been McLaren's racing director. Can he now steer the ship?

Alfa Romeo - Alessandro Alunni Bravi

Another new face, this time Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Seidl, in his new role as Sauber CEO, has given Alunni Bravi the task of becoming the team's 'team representative' alongside his position as Sauber managing director.

Will he be the figure to lead the team right through towards the Audi partnership? Time will tell.

Aston Martin - Mike Krack

Mike Krack took over duties at Aston Martin last spring and despite a tough start to the season, was able to oversee a turnaround in fortunes.

The former BMW engineer will now hope to see continuous improvement with Alonso joining the team ahead of the completion of Aston Martin's state-of-the-art factory complex at its Silverstone base.

Haas - Guenther Steiner

The star of Netflix series Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner has become a cult hero.

Steiner has helped Haas rise from more than one financial disaster with loss of sponsorship and is now hoping the new deal with MoneyGram will provide a solid platform for improvement.

We wonder what jokes will emerge this year? The new series should make for a fascinating watch.

AlphaTauri - Franz Tost

Straight to the point, Franz Tost will always make his feelings known.

The AlphaTauri team principal has helped develop numerous drivers through the Red Bull junior system, including two-time champion Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

Will either of his charges this year – Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda – push on to greater heights?

Williams - James Vowles

Mercedes is a man short this year with the loss of former strategy director James Vowles.

Vowles has taken the position vacated by Jost Capito at Williams after a disappointing start to life under F1's new regulations.

This is the time for Vowles to emerge from Wolff's shadows, but can he return Williams to a competitive state?