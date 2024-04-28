Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

close global

McLaren driver Lando Norris has seemingly sustained an injury ahead of the Miami Grand Prix while out partying in Amsterdam.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season, currently sitting 5th in the drivers’ championship with 58 points.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Norris achieved pole position for the first sprint race of the season, but fell down to sixth after running wide on the first corner while battling for the lead with Lewis Hamilton.

In the main race, the Brit brought his McLaren home in second place behind Max Verstappen to register his second podium of the season.

Lando Norris sits fifth in the world championship
The Brit grabbed second place in China

Norris sustains nose injury in Amsterdam

With there being a weekend off between the race in Shanghai and the upcoming round in Miami, Norris was seen in the Netherlands celebrating King’s Day – the country’s national holiday for the birthday of their monarch, King Willem-Alexander.

Norris can somewhat speak the Dutch language through his Flemish mother, and he was seen partying on a boat in Amsterdam alongside celebrity friend and legendary DJ, Martin Garrix.

However, the McLaren driver did not come away from the party unscathed as pictures emerged on social media of Norris, who looked to have injured his nose in the festivities.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the Brit was seen with a partially bloodied face and in bandages.

In the unlikely event that Norris is ruled out for the race in Miami, McLaren could turn to either of their reserve drivers Ryo Hirakawa or Pato O’Ward to stand in.

