Lewis Hamilton returns to London as Ferrari crisis deepens

The storm clouds are gathering at Maranello as Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari nightmare continues, but Lewis Hamilton is out of town.

The seven-time world champion appeared to hit a new low last weekend when he appeared completely lost in TV interviews following his seventh-place finish at the Saudi Grand Prix.

It was a complete drubbing for the British legend, who finished more than 30 seconds behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a 50-lap race.

The brief positivity generated by that recent Sprint Race victory in China is already long gone, with Hamilton admitting the car was not the problem in a painful Sky Sports F1 interview with Rachel Brookes last Sunday.

Events in Jeddah had F1 pundits fearing the worst for Hamilton, with Ralf Schumacher even raising the possibility of the former Mercedes star quitting this season.

So far the fairytale move to Italy is turning out to be more of a nightmare.

Hamilton heads back to the UK

Time is short for Hamilton and Ferrari to bring about major improvement ahead of the next race on the F1 calendar - which takes place in Miami next weekend.

But instead of being in Italy, the 40-year-old superstar was due to return to the UK on Friday for a previously scheduled engagement to open a brand new Fanatics Collectibles flagship store in centrel London.

Lewis was due to be at the Regent Street store for a noon opening, where he was due to cut the ribbon and throw a pack of trading cards into the crowd.

Maybe time away from the pressure of that Ferrari bubble will be a benefit for Hamilton as he struggles to get to grips with the team's much-hyped SF-25 car.

We will find out in Miami next weekend, with the seven-time champion sure to be under intense scrutiny once again.

