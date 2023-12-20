F1 team announce ANOTHER name change after fan ridicule

Matthew Hobkinson

Sauber Formula 1 team have teased another name change after they faced public backlash to their big reveal last week.

After five years competing as Alfa Romeo, the Sauber group revealed last week that their new team name was to be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

And it is safe to say that F1 fans were not overly enamoured with the new identity, subsequently labelled as the 'worst name in history'.

Yet it now appears that there is a twist in the tale, with the F1 team taking to social media to release a statement that hinted at a second name change in as many weeks.

Alfa Romeo are due to end their partnership with Sauber

Alfa Romeo had seemingly rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Alfa Romeo tease second name change

The statement, accompanied with the caption 'If you think you already know, think again...' read: "It seems our recently released team name has been getting a lot of attention...

"While we're not ready to unveil the final result yet, we are aware of what's at stake.

"Rest assured, we're on a mission to unleash the most exciting team identity this team has ever seen.

"Gone are the days of the short and sweet. We're cooking up a feast."

If you think you already know, think again… 👀



Serving 1.1.2024 pic.twitter.com/v3j25gaJL4 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) December 19, 2023

The caption also confirmed that an announcement would be made on January 1.

Whatever name the team eventually end up with, it only be temporary, with Sauber becoming the Audi works team in 2026.

