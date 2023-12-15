F1 chief addresses Audi concerns over 'lack of communication'

Matthew Hobkinson

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has insisted that a lack of communication regarding Audi's Formula 1 entry in 2026 is nothing to worry about.

After reports emerged that Audi's early engine design was behind other F1 rivals, rumours swirled that the German manufacturer was weighing up a possible decision to back out of their entry into the sport.

Yet these unsubstantiated claims have been quashed by Bravi, who has explained that their hands are tied when it comes to any official Audi announcements at present.

"Why there is a lack of communication is simple," he said (via Autosport). "We are Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake.

"So, until the end of the year, we have certain limitations in communicating about the team, about the future, about the involvement of Audi, and we fully respect Alfa Romeo for this.

"We don't want to make any kind of announcement or more than what is strictly related to the race and the championship. The commitment, as I said, is there."

Audi's 2026 F1 entry on track

This is also reflected on Audi's side, as their new CEO, Gernot Dollner, confirmed to German outlet Handelsblatt that they are still firmly on track for their 2026 entry.

He said: "There is a clear decision from the board of management and the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026.

"The plan is in place."

