New Haas boss believes driver will benefit from 'improved' car

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu believes that the team’s new car will better suit Kevin Magnussen and his driving style compared to its predecessor.

Known for his preference to carry significant speed through the corners, Magnussen struggled to extract the full potential out of last season’s VF-23 due to its degree of instability upon turn-in.

This clash between the car and Magnussen turned out to be the opposite for team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, whose sharp turn-in ‘V style’ approach mitigated the car’s trait.

Haas have worked extensively during the off-season to rectify the issues that hindered performance last season and Komatsu believes that the adjustments made to the VF-24 will benefit Magnussen’s driving experience and improve performance.

Komatsu: We have improved 2024 car

Speaking with f1i.com, the Japanese engineer said: “I wouldn’t say eliminated, that’s a big word,” the Japanese engineer said when asked about Magnussen’s driving woes. “But certainly, we have improved on it.

“He’s a driver who needs good entry stability and consistent [handling] through a corner.”

Its been a hectic winter break for Haas, with the team deciding to part company with team boss Guenther Steiner last week with Komatsu replacing him.

The American outfit finished rock bottom of the constructors’ championship in 2023 with just 12 points across the season.

Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.

