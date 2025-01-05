close global

F1 News Today: Controversial Hamilton comments revealed as F1 star's future takes fresh twist

Lewis Hamilton has come under fire from a respected Formula 1 star following a disappointing end to his Mercedes career.

Verstappen F1 future given fresh TWIST as Red Bull announce major update

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has received a major boost as he looks to add more drivers' championships to his tally.

F1 legend makes SHOCK Schumacher claim in Hamilton SNUB

Formula 1 legend Ross Brawn has delivered a shock verdict over a legendary debate regarding the legacy of one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history.

Hamilton Ferrari debut contingency plan revealed

A new plan has been revealed for Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut, in case of a cancellation, according to Italian media reports.

Kelly Piquet reveals TWIN announcement

The partner of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has taken to social media to share excitement over a family holiday during the sport's winter break.

F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL dropped as team sale statement released
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL dropped as team sale statement released

  • Yesterday 20:44
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals SHOCK move as emotional team farewell issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals SHOCK move as emotional team farewell issued

  • January 3, 2025 17:26

Ferrari facing LOSS after key exit prompts Hamilton setback

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 team reveal major driver lineup change

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Controversial Hamilton comments revealed as F1 star's future takes fresh twist

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo handed surprise verdict as former F1 star lured to Cadillac - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
Kelly Piquet reveals TWIN announcement

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo handed another F1 SNUB despite gutsy team display

  • Yesterday 21:57
