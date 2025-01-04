Kelly Piquet reveals TWIN announcement

The partner of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has taken to social media to share excitement over a family holiday during the sport's winter break.

Kelly Piquet and Red Bull star Verstappen have been publicly dating since 2020 and recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The F1 2024 season concluded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month, where the Dutchman could relax knowing he had already secured the drivers' title earlier in the season.

His team on the other hand could only manage third place in the constructors' championship, with McLaren stealing the crown following a glorious race win from driver Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari also beat Red Bull in the team standings, with Christian Horner's outfit falling behind thanks to the poor performances of Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez.

The final race weekend of 2024 did feature some good news for Verstappen however, as he revealed his partner Piquet was expecting a baby.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth championship title in 2024

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020

Piquet and family enjoy festive fun

Following what could be considered as Verstappen's most challenging F1 season yet, the 27-year-old has been pictured enjoying a festive break with friends, his partner Piquet and her daughter Penelope.

Piquet shares her daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and following the announcement that she was expecting another child with Verstappen, the Red Bull star revealed he already feels prepared to become a father thanks to his training with Penelope already.

As the family enjoy their winter break, Piquet took to social media to share further snaps from their festive family holiday, declaring Penelope her 'twin'.

"It only took me 5 and half years to twin with my twin 💕"

