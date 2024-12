Verstappen reveals VITAL preparation ahead of huge personal change

Red Bull Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has revealed intense preparations have been underway ahead of a major life change set to take place next year.

The Dutchman rounded off a turbulent season by further cementing his name into the sport's history books with his fourth consecutive world championship.

Despite facing pressure from McLaren and Lando Norris, Verstappen stormed back to his imperious form at the Brazilian Grand Prix having not won a race for nearly four months.

Following the impressive display where the 27-year-old went from P17 to the top spot on the podium, the Red Bull star then claimed the drivers' title in Las Vegas.

While F1 rival Norris had missed out on his maiden championship as a result, the papaya outfit maintained their lead until the end of the season on Red Bull and Ferrari, taking home their first team title since 1998.

Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 world championship

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's on-track rivalry will likely be reignited in 2025

Verstappen training for baby arrival

Aside from all the excitement on-track heading into the F1 2024 season finale, there was plenty to discuss off-track, with Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet announcing ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP that they were expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy marks the second for the Brazilian model, having given birth to her daughter Penelope in 2019.

Verstappen already plays a large role in Penelope's life as a 'bonus dad' and has now admitted that his involvement in her life has provided the perfect training ahead of the newborn's arrival.

When asked on Red Bull's in-house podcast how it felt knowing there’s a baby on the way, Verstappen responded: "Yeah I mean it’s super exciting of course, luckily I did get a little bit of training you know with Penelope,

"Seeing her grow up already for like four years which has been also you know really nice but for sure when it’s going to be fully you’re own, yeah it’s going to be a different challenge but I’m looking forward to it."

