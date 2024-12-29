Red Bull may have entered the 2024 season as the most dominant Formula 1 team, but the 2023 champions emerged behind their rivals by the end of the year.

McLaren secured their first constructors' trophy since 1998, but were firmly pushed by Ferrari all the way into final round at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Elsewhere on the grid, the likes of Williams and Sauber had a difficult season, with the latter team only claiming their first points with Zhou Guanyu at the penultimate round of the season in Qatar.

But, who was the most improved team in 2024? Here's your chance to vote in the GPFans poll below!

McLaren and Ferrari both beat Red Bull in 2024

Who was the most improved team in 2024?

McLaren finished fourth in the 2023 constructors' standings after a difficult start to the year for the team, but have placed these woes firmly behind them.

Not only have the papaya outfit regained competitiveness at the top of the field, but they also usurped Red Bull for the constructors championship in 2024 in a remarkable challenge throughout the year.

Ferrari have also demonstrated improved pace this season and almost sealed the constructors' themselves in Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, the Scuderia have made better strategy calls in 2024, with the outfit altogether improving under Fred Vasseur's continued leadership.

Haas have also made major gains following their last-place finish in the 2023 standings, moving up to seventh in 2024 under the lead of Ayao Komatsu.

The team have enjoyed frequent top-ten finishes but were beaten to a higher position in the standings due to the resurgence of Alpine towards the end of the season.

At the beginning of 2024, the French outfit looked to languish at the bottom of the pack, but turned their fortunes around with an impressive double podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix.