McLaren handed extraordinary F1 verdict after Red Bull battle

McLaren’s championship battle with Red Bull in 2024 has produced an extraordinary Formula 1 verdict in the latest GPFans poll results.

Following the end of last year and heading into the 2025 season, GPFans have conducted a series of polls to discern the winners and the losers of the 2024 season.

From the best grand prix of the 2024 season, to best young driver, GPFans’ audience have had their say on the thrilling year which saw McLaren star Lando Norris challenge Max Verstappen for the title.

In the latest vote, fans decided who the luckiest team of the 2024 were, with the constructors’ champions coming out on top.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris vied for title in 2024

McLaren were crowned constructors' champions in 2024

Who were the luckiest team in 2024?

McLaren clinched their first constructors’ title since 1998 at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, not only beating Red Bull but also Ferrari.

The Woking-based outfit were also voted the luckiest team in GPFans’ poll with 59 per cent of the audience confirming their good fortune last year.

McLaren benefitted from Red Bull and Sergio Perez’s decline in performance in 2024, with the team finishing 77 points ahead of their rivals.

Only 15 per cent voted for Red Bull as the luckiest team, despite Verstappen winning the drivers' title against the odds.

Alpine were branded the second luckiest team with 26 per cent of the vote share, as their early season woes materialised into a double podium by the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin, who acquired the signature of Adrian Newey in 2024, received zero votes with their fifth place finish in the constructors’ overshadowing the lucky signing having seen off strong competition from rival teams.

