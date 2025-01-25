F1 News Today: McLaren announce major signing as Ricciardo RETURN talks surface

close global

McLaren Racing have announced a new signing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Painful’ Ricciardo experience unveiled in F1 return talks

A 'painful' experience relating to Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo's time with a former team has been recalled in an exclusive interview with GPFans.

F1 team welcome NEW driver as contract pressure intensifies

A Formula 1 team has officially welcomed a new driver signing to their ranks ahead of the 2025 season.

FIA steward addresses Verstappen 'intimidation' tactics after penalty controversy

A respected FIA steward has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen's use of 'intimidation' tactics in his efforts to get the better of his rivals.

Incredible new Hamilton TATTOO revealed in Ferrari star’s touching tribute

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has added to his stunning tattoo collection with a touching family tribute.

