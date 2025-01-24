Incredible new Hamilton TATTOO revealed in Ferrari star’s touching tribute

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has added to his stunning tattoo collection with a touching family tribute.

2025 looks set to be a huge year for the British star having left Mercedes to join Ferrari ahead of the new racing season.

Having lacked the pace to be regularly competitive at the front of the order in recent seasons, Hamilton will hope a switch to the Scuderia can bring about a change of fortunes.

What a story it would be if the British star could claim a historic eighth world championship whilst driving for the sport's most iconic team.

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance as a Ferrari driver this week

Lewis Hamilton with his proud mother, Carmen Larbalestier, after his stunning 2024 British GP victory

New Lewis Hamilton tattoo revealed

It appears a move to Ferrari is not the only significant Hamilton change heading into the new year, however.

The Brit already has a vast array of ink, including a stunning back tattoo with the catchphrase 'still I rise' featuring prominently.

Now, Hamilton's tattooist has revealed a new piece of artwork on his lower neck, featuring the number '11:11'. In the post on Instagram, the artist revealed that Hamilton had gotten the tattoo in tribute to his mother, Carmen, during his recent trip to New York.

Family is clearly very important to Hamilton, with his father Anthony having played a prominent role in the British star's career and the seven-time champion having previously revealed plans to include his mother's maiden name, Larbalestier, in his own.

It was also incredibly telling that as Hamilton embarked on his first week at the Ferrari factory in Maranello this week, both his father Anthony and mother Carmen were spotted alongside him in Italy, as well as his stepmother, Linda.

